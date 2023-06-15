BREAKING: Tinubu mulls extension of old naira notes deadline

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is thinking of extending the validity of old naira notes. The Central Bank of Nigeria had redesigned the naira last year…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is thinking of extending the validity of old naira notes.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had redesigned the naira last year and set a deadline that was extended after outcry.

However, ruling in a suit filed by some aggrieved governors, the Supreme Court shifted the deadline to December 2023.

But in an Advisory Report released by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Policy Advisory Council chaired by Senator Tokunbo Abiru, a December 2024 deadline is said to be considered for the old naira notes.

Abiru was the Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank before he was elected into the Senate to represent Lagos East following the death of Senator Gbenga Oshinowo, his predecessor.

Also on the council is Dr Yemi Cardoso, a strong ally of the president, who played key role when Tinubu was governor of Lagos State.

The policy also outlined the planned achievements of the incumbent administration within 8 years, revealing Tinubu’s plan to seek a second term.

Tinubu currently has a 4-year mandate, having been elected on February 25, 2023.

Details later…

