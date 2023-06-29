Tinubu tasks on widows’ empowerment, wellbeing

The Rock of Ages Empowerment Foundation has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to institute a policy that would empower...

The Rock of Ages Empowerment Foundation has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to institute a policy that would empower widows in the country and make them self-reliant.

Founder of the organisation, Ignatius Newman Ezeigbo made the call in Abuja at the International Widows Day Celebration, tagged ‘Awareness and sensitisation of women on prevailing gender-based violence within their communities and how to respond to emergencies’.

According to him, the present administration should try to consider the vulnerable people first in the country when introducing the governance policies, which they have prepared for Nigerians.

