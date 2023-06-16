Tinubu Started On A Strong Footing- Sanusi

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, says President Bola Tinubu started on a strong note by addressing fuel subsidy removal and multiple exchange rate regime.

Sanusi, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), held a meeting with the President on Thursday while briefing reporters at the State House said his visit was to show solidarity for his friend who is taking all the right steps as Nigerian leader.

He said, “The first reason was to come and congratulate him formally, but also because I wear many caps, I wear the cap of an economist so I came to thank him for the steps he has taken to put this economy on course.

“As you know many of the issues that we’ve talking about; the subsidy that has caused a hemorrhage on the fiscal’s, the multiple exchange rates regime and on. These are issues that I have personally been talking about for a long time and I’m happy that on his very first day, he has addressed these issues and the markets are happy.

Sanusi meets Tinubu at Aso Rock

Dethronement: No decision taken on Sanusi yet – Kano gov

“It’s important when the government does the right thing for us to give them feedback. It’s not always when they do the wrong thing that we complain. So he has started on such a strong footing and as far as the economy is concerned, we have to come and support and encourage that we continue along that path and be advocates for the policies he has pursued.”

The former emir said Tinubu assured him that the federal government will take a closer look at the Nigerian Air Force raid that killed at least 37 herders in Nasarawa state in January, this year.

“I’m concerned with the issue of herdsmen–farmer clashes. He (President Tinubu) is also concerned. And we discussed steps that need to be taken to begin to look at some of those issues,” he said.

“But in particular, I came to appeal to him on the case of the 37 herdsmen who were bombed by the airforce in Nasarawa state a few months ago which we wrote a letter to President Buhari on.

“And we have now written a reminder because it was a matter we didn’t want to be swept under the carpet. The President has asked me to send him that letter and I’m sure that he will look into the matter.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...