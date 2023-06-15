Sanusi meets Tinubu at Aso Rock

The 14th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, on Thursday, paid a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.…

The 14th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, on Thursday, paid a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja. ⁣

⁣Sanusi arrived the villa hours after the president inaugurated the National Economic Council (NEC).

The event was attended by many governors and key aides of the president.

The economic direction of this government aligns with the thoughts of Sanusi, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The monarch and economist has always been an advocate of fuel subsidy removal, a policy which Tinubu implemented on day one in office.

This is the first known meeting of Tinubu and Sanusi at Aso Rock.

Daily Trust had reported how both men met in France in the weeks that preceded Tinubu’s presidency.

