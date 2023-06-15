Dethronement: No decision taken on Sanusi yet – Kano gov

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has said his government is yet to make any decision on the status of the new emirates established…

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has said his government is yet to make any decision on the status of the new emirates established by administration of his predecessor, contrary to reports making the grounds.

The governor’s reaction is coming on the heels of a report that the government had concluded plans to sack all the newly appointed emirs and reinstall the deposed Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi, as the sole first class traditional ruler in the state.

The report had insinuated that the newly inaugurated state assembly would be considering a motion on Thursday reportedly to be sponsored by the assembly’s majority leader, Lawan Hussaini, member representing Dala constituency.

But despite the debunking of this report by Hussaini after Wednesday’s plenary, the rumour did not dissipate.

As such, the governor through Sanusi Bature, his Chief Press Secretary late Wednesday issued a statement categorically debunking the report.

“Contrary to the rumours circulating in social media, Kano State government has not taken any decision yet on the new emirates as speculated,” the statement said.

Bature said the engagements between executive and legislative arms of government in Kano will be open and transparent to allow the good people of Kano access to information on major policies and decisions of the NNPP led administration.

He said the only correspondent between the executive and legislative arm since the 10th assembly was inaugurated was the governor’s request to appoint 20 special advisers which was approved by the state assembly in its maiden sitting on Wednesday.

“It is expected that the list of nominees for commissioners who will serve the next cabinet would be sent to the assembly next week for confirmation,” the statement concluded.

Daily Trust reports that the permutations of the reversal of the laws that created by the new emirates have been a top burner since the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) won the gubernatorial election in March.

It was further fueled when the leader of the party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso granted an interview wherein he said he expected the government of his godson would review the creation of the new emirates as well as the dethronement of the former Emir.

Since assuming office on May 29, the new governor (Yusuf) has embarked on demolition of properties considered to be illegally allocated by his predecessor, thereby further giving credence to the permutations that the reversal of the creation of the new emirates may be on the agenda.

