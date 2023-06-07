Tinubu seeks EU Support to tackle poverty, insecurity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Wednesday said poverty and insecurity were priority areas for his administration and he would do all that is required to address…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Wednesday said poverty and insecurity were priority areas for his administration and he would do all that is required to address them.

The president spoke during a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel.

He called on the European Union to assist Nigeria and Africa in strengthening security and economic development to alleviate poverty in the continent.

President Tinubu, in a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information, said Nigeria and the whole of Africa would require the help and partnership of her friends and development partners like the EU to address the excruciating poverty in the continent.

N7.9bn ‘fraud’: Ignore my critics, Stella Oduah tells Tinubu

Tinubu swears Akume in as SGF

The president, who requested the EU to look at specific areas of security challenge like the Lake Chad and coastal areas, promised to remain in contact with the European Union and other member states.

He said poverty and insecurity were priority areas for his administration and he would do all that is required to address them.

The Council president used the opportunity of the telephone conversation to once again congratulate President Tinubu over his election.

While pledging the commitment of the Council towards a stronger cooperation and partnership with Nigeria based on mutual respect and common interests, he pointed out that Nigeria is important to the EU and the International Community.

Mr Michel urged Tinubu to continue to work with the EU in all relevant areas.

The European Council is the EU institution that defines the general political direction and priorities of the European Union.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...