Tinubu swears Akume in as SGF

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Wednesday, swore-in Senator George Akume as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) at the State House, Abuja.

Senator Akume took his Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office around 11:06 am inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa at the brief ceremony attended by dignitaries, including some serving and former former governors.

The VIPs included Vice President Kashim Shettima; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr FolasadeYemi-Esan and the spouse of the new SGF, Mrs Regina Akume.

