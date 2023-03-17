‘Tinubu is the best president elected in Nigerian electoral system’

An elder statesman and former Secretary General of Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA), Alhaji Shehu Mohammed Kaikai, has congratulated President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his…

An elder statesman and former Secretary General of Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA), Alhaji Shehu Mohammed Kaikai, has congratulated President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his election victory, saying he is the best president elected in the Nigerian electoral system.

In a letter he personally signed, the elder statesman said the triumph of Mr Tinubu “in spite of so many challenges from people who are just envious” of him is a testimony of his resilience, doggedness and acceptability by all Nigerians.

Alhaji Kaikai said, “I wish to express my happiness for Your Excellency’ s (YE) being the best president elected in the Nigerian electoral system and in spite of so many challenges from people who are just envious of his work and who has made good friends across the nation and has been able to maintain the good friendship and the good work that has been done as a two term governor of Lagos State.

“My happiness is because of the work done by your supporters and INEC. I pray that Allah will guide and protect you in all whatever you do and wherever it may be.”

The elder statesman, who is currently in Cairo, Egypt, for medicals, said, “I will visit you to congratulate YE personally.”