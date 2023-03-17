EYN celebrates 100 years of existing in Nigeria

Reverend Joel Billi, President of Ekkelesiyyan Yanuwa, a Nigeria (EYN) in the North, has urged Nigerians not to despair in the face of adversities, particularly…

Reverend Joel Billi, President of Ekkelesiyyan Yanuwa, a Nigeria (EYN) in the North, has urged Nigerians not to despair in the face of adversities, particularly in the wake of Boko Haram attacks on churches.

Billi made the appeal recently in Kwarhi, Hong’s Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa state, during the celebration of the church’s 100 years of existence in Nigeria.

He said EYN was first introduced in Garikida, Adamawa state, in March 1923 by two missionaries – Harold Stover Kulp and Albert Helser.

“The first meeting held with the locals in Garikida was under a Tamarind tree and the tree is still standing today while the church has grown with its National headquarters in Kwarhi Bond, Adamawa state,” he said.

Daily Trust reports that the celebration drew a lot of people from all walks of life, including top government officials, politicians, and sister churches.

The peak of the event was the cutting of the centenary cake.