News

Tinubu in Osun, assures youths of jobs

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Thursday took his campaign to Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, where…

    By Hameed Oyegbade

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Thursday took his campaign to Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, where he assured youths of employment opportunities.

Tinubu also assured students of public universities and other higher institutions of learning that they would no longer experience long strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions in the education system.

The APC candidate said he would set up industries to create jobs for young Nigerian.

He stated: “We will establish industries, we will have registration centres, you that have gone to the university and have gotten degrees, we will provide jobs for you.

“They didn’t send you to schools to suffer in vain, you will prosper, you will become lawyers, doctors and great people.”

 

