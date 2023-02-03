Lai backtracks, says Buhari backing Tinubu

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, yesterday backtracked on his comment that President Muhammadu Buhari is not favouring any candidate in the coming…

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, yesterday backtracked on his comment that President Muhammadu Buhari is not favouring any candidate in the coming national elections.

The minister had on Wednesday at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting said President Buhari was committed to free and fair elections and that he was “not favouring anybody, not disadvantaging anybody.”

He made the comment while reacting to the claim by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, that some officials at the presidency did not want Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC candidate, to win the presidential election.

However, Mohammed yesterday claimed that his statement was misinterpreted, saying that Buhari was in total support of Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

He spoke in Abuja at the 22nd press briefing on President Buhari Administration’s Scorecard Series (2015-2023).

He said, “Yesterday (Wednesday) while reacting to a question at the post-FEC briefing at the State House, I said inter alia that Mr President is committed to free, fair and credible elections, and that he is doing everything possible to ensure a level-playing field for all contestants.

“This comment has been misinterpreted in some circles, especially with regards to Mr President’s support for the presidential candidate of our party, the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Well, I want to say, unequivocally, that Mr President is in total support of our party’s flagbearer, and that is attested to by his continuing campaign with the candidate across the country.

“It is preposterous to even suggest that Mr President, who is the leader of our party, is equivocating on his support for our presidential candidate.

“I hope this clears any ambiguity that may have arisen from my statement yesterday.”