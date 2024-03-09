Tinubu in a hurry to meet people’s yearnings – AGF

Amidst the cry of hunger by the masses, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef O. Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate…

Amidst the cry of hunger by the masses, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef O. Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in a hurry to meet the yearnings of the people and make sure they get value for the mandate they gave him.

He said all the ministers had a duty to ensure that they drive the project and work in synergy to make sure it is achieved.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of an ongoing top management retreat of the Federal Ministry of Justice, titled, “Enhancing systems and structures in the FMoJ for effective justice sector service delivery” taking place at the Lagos Sheraton Hotel, the AGF said all eyes were on the Tinubu administration.

On the Oronsanye recommendation, he said there had been a committee to look into it, adding that Nigerians should wait for the outcome of the committee’s report.