Hardship: Fintiri disburses N500m to 10,000 micro-business owners

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has disbursed funds to micro-business owners in Adamawa State.

The governor handed the sum of N50,000 to each of the 10,000 micro-business owners to spur growth, boost productivity, and enable the scaling-up of business ventures.

Fintiri made the disbursement on Friday at the Ribadu Square through the Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency (PAWECA) for easy access to those in need.

He emphasised the commitment of his administration to alleviating poverty and empowering entrepreneurs in a competitive market, which led to the decision to allocate these cash grants.

The governor acknowledged the difficulties faced by micro-business owners, ranging from limited access to capital to insufficient resources and infrastructure.

He urged all stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organisations, and the private sector, to work closely in supporting micro-business owners in their quest for success.