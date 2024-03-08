✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Tinubu orders immediate rescue of Borno, Kaduna captives

President Bola Tinubu has condemned has condemned the abductions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in Borno State and Students and teachers in Kaduna State. Presidential…

President Bola Tinubu has condemned has condemned the abductions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in Borno State and Students and teachers in Kaduna State.

Presidential spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale in a statement in Abuja on Friday, described the abductions as heinous and asked security operatives to immediately rescue those taken away.

The President said after receiving reports from security chiefs on the two incidents, “I am confident that the victims will be rescued. Nothing else is acceptable to me and the waiting family members of these abducted citizens. Justice will be decisively administered.

“President Tinubu condemns the heinous incidents of abduction involving very vulnerable victims, internally-displaced persons in Borno State, and students in Kaduna State.

“The President directs security and intelligence agencies to immediately rescue the victims and ensure that justice is served against the perpetrators of these abominable acts.

“I have received briefing from security chiefs on the two incidents, and I am confident that the victims will be rescued. Nothing else is acceptable to me and the waiting family members of these abducted citizens. Justice will be decisively administered,” he was quoted to have said while sympathizing with the families of the victims, assuring them that they would soon be reunited with their loved ones.

