Tinubu hosts Ibori, Igbinedion, other Class of 1999 Governors 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a meeting with the Class of 1999 Governors at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those in attendance include former governors James Ibori ( Delta State), Donald Duke (Cross River), Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Lucky Igbinedion (Edo), Orji Uzor Kalu( Abia ), and Sam Egwu (Ebonyi).

Others are Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu), Ibrahim Saminu Turaki (Jigawa), Adamu Muazu (Bauchi), Obong Victor Attah (Akwa Ibom), Olusegun Osoba (Ogun), Bisi Akande (Osun), Ahmad Yerima (Zamfara), Jolly Nyame (Taraba), Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto) and Joshua Dariye (Plateau).

President Tinubu is also a member of the first set of elected governors of the current democratic dispensation.

