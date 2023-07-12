Tinubu writes Reps, seeks approval of N500bn for palliatives

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives, seeking an amendment to the 2022 supplementary appropriation act to accommodate N500 billion for…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives, seeking an amendment to the 2022 supplementary appropriation act to accommodate N500 billion for provisions of palliatives for Nigerians.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas read the president’s letter at plenary on Wednesday.

He said the request became necessary to enable the government provide palliatives for Nigerians to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

“I write to request for the amendment of the 2022 supplementary appropriation act. The request became necessary among others things, to source for funds to provide necessary palliatives to mitigate the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

“Thus, the sum of N500 billion only has been extracted from the 2022 supplementary appropriation act of N819 billion, 536 million, 937 thousand 803 naira only for the provisions of palliatives for Nigerians to cushion the effects of subsidy removal,” the letter read.

He urged the give his request “expeditious” consideration and approval to enable his administration provide palliatives for Nigerians.

After reading the request, the speaker said the House will begin the consideration of the president’s request at plenary on Thursday.

