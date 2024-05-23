Tinubu gov’t needs help – Usman Bugaje

Former presidential aide, Dr. Usman Bugaje, has said the Tinubu administration has failed, urging the government to seek help from Nigerian professionals. Bugaje stated this…

Bugaje stated this while assessing the Tinubu administration in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said there is anger in the country as a result of inflation, saying many people in the country were desperate.

Bugaje said, “In this one year, they are clearly in the dark and this is the time to admit and time for them to seek help from those who know.

“Nigeria is full of people with the experience and expertise. They may not be in your party or politics at all. This is the way they can be able to get out of the problem they have brought themselves.

“What we are going through is not new. Countries go through this from time to time. What do they do? They draw from their resources including intellectual and administrative resources – people who are experience and this country is full of them.

“They locked themselves up as a club and they are not delivering. It’s uncomfortable discussing this without describing what are the metrics.

“In the academia there are metrics for measuring things. Every government must come with a baseline. After one year, they can say scientifically this is the production in terms of agriculture what they produce in 2023 for example and the previous year we do this. In the field of security these are the figures we have improved.

“This morning I read that 20 people were picked up by bandits right in Gwarimpa in an estate. So if Abuja with all the presence of governance that people are safe, this sends a shock to many citizens of Abuja. I am saying we should be more worried about Abuja.”