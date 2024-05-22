✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

We wanted Kano Emirates dissolved after Gov Abba took over –Lawmaker

A principal officer of the Kano State House of Assembly says some lawmakers wanted to dissolve Kano emirates 20 days after the inauguration of the…

kano
    By Datti Ahmad

A principal officer of the Kano State House of Assembly says some lawmakers wanted to dissolve Kano emirates 20 days after the inauguration of the Abba Kabir Yusuf administration.

The officer, who spoke to our correspondent in confidence, said that nothing can stop the Assembly from amending the Kano emirate law.

The amendment of the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment number 2) Law 2024 (1445AH) sponsored by the majority leader and member representing Dala Constituency, Lawan Hussaini Chediyar Yan Gurasa, scaled first reading on Wednesday.

The Kano State Emirates Council Law 2019 which created five new Emirates was first assented to by the immediate past governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on December 5, 2019.

Ganduje assented to the amended law on 14 October, 2020, and signed another amendment on 11 April 2023.

But commenting on the recent development, the lawmaker said, “We were ready for this long time ago and only God can stop this amendment. We wanted all these emirs to go 20 days after this administration was inaugurated but here we are. So tomorrow (Thursday), there would be special session of the Assembly to consider and pass the amendment.”

However, the minority leader of the Assembly, Abdul Labaran Madari, told BBC Hausa that 12 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House were not opposed to the amendment, provided none of the five Emirates would be dissolved and the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, would not be deposed and replaced with Muhammad Sanusi.

He said that though the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) lawmakers in the Assembly have the numbers to effect the amendment, the opposition members would ventilate their disagreement.

Madari alleged the ruling party had perfected its plan to dissolve Bichi emirate as well as reinstate depose Emir Sanusi.

