Tinubu off to Chad for Inauguration of President Déby

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will, on Thursday, depart Abuja for N’Djamena, capital of Chad, to attend the inauguration of President Mahamat Déby.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity in a statement said the inauguration of President Déby follows his declaration as the winner of the country’s presidential election earlier this month and subsequent affirmation by the Constitutional Court of Chad.

On May 16, the Constitutional Council of Chad confirmed Mahamat Déby as the country’s president with 61% of the vote cast far ahead of his rivals Succès Masra and Albert Pahimi Padacké.

Déby was declared the winner after the Council reviewed and reaffirmed the vote counts.

Meanwhile, in the statement made available to journalists in Abuja, Ngelale said “President Tinubu will be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials and will return after the ceremony.”-