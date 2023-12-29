Tinubu expresses concern over out-of-school children

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed concern on the alarming figure of out-of-school children in the country. “We must address this issue by establishing more…

“We must address this issue by establishing more schools, recruiting teachers, and providing at least one meal a day for the school children, aligning with the progressive ideology we aim to pursue,” the president said this yesterday when he received members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

President Tinubu said democracy must be progressive and inclusive with a primary focus on pragmatically addressing poverty through the provision of job opportunities for youths and quality education for all Nigerian children.

The president, who expressed support for the establishment of the National Institute of Progressive Studies by the party, said the Institute is expected to conduct diligent research and educate all party members on the principles of democracy and good governance while providing a distinct identity for the party.

The President called on the leadership of the party to target more youths and women in its e-registration and digital membership validation exercise scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives’ Congress, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje informed the president that plans are being put in place by the NWC to ensure the success of the party in the coming bye-elections into National and State legislative houses in February 2024.