Yuletide: Osoba visits Tinubu

A former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, has led other members of the Osoba family on a yuletide visit to President Bola Tinubu.…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
    By Abiodun Alade

A former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, has led other members of the Osoba family on a yuletide visit to President Bola Tinubu.

The visit, which took place on Christmas day, it was learnt, offered Tinubu and Osoba who were elected governor of Lagos and Ogun states in 1999 to catch up, reflect on the true essence of the season as well as engage in worthwhile discussions of national interest.

Other members of the Osoba’s family on the visit to the president include a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Olumide Osoba and his wife; Gbeminiyi and Beere Aderinsola Osoba.

 

