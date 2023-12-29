✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Akeredolu’s death a colossal loss — Fagbemi

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) has expressed sadness over the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo…

    By John C. Azu

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) has expressed sadness over the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

He described it as a colossal loss to the country, the legal world and civil society organisations.

He said, “I am saddened by his death. He was a patriot, a goal-getter and legal luminary who served his state well and the entire country.

“His days as the president of the Nigerian Bar Association brought immense growth to the bar.

“He will be sorely missed by the NBA, Body of Benchers, Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), Nigeria Governors Forum and Southern Governors Forum.

“My condolences to his family, the government and people of Ondo State, and the entire nation.”

 

Learn Google Ads System: How To Get 50-100 New Real Estate Leads Every Single Month Using This Google Ads Traffic System
Click here to learn more: https://cutt.ly/rwY0vHC5

Relocate to Canada!! Get Lifetime Access To The Most Comprehensive Step By Step Guide On How To Relocate To Canada As a Permanent Resident Skilled Worker……Without Wasting a Kobo on Agent!
Click here to learn more: https://cutt.ly/EwY13iyW

How to Start a Career in Digital Marketing as a Graduate
https://halitadigitalskills.com/digital-marketing-specialist/

More Stories