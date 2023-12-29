Akeredolu’s death a colossal loss — Fagbemi

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) has expressed sadness over the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo…

He described it as a colossal loss to the country, the legal world and civil society organisations.

He said, “I am saddened by his death. He was a patriot, a goal-getter and legal luminary who served his state well and the entire country.

“His days as the president of the Nigerian Bar Association brought immense growth to the bar.

“He will be sorely missed by the NBA, Body of Benchers, Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), Nigeria Governors Forum and Southern Governors Forum.

“My condolences to his family, the government and people of Ondo State, and the entire nation.”