Tinubu defeats Obi in Benue

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has scored the highest votes in Benue State despite the Labour Party, Peter Obi, wining in…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has scored the highest votes in Benue State despite the Labour Party, Peter Obi, wining in majority of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Tinubu defeated Obi with a margin of about 2,096 votes, polling a total of 310,468 votes.

He won in nine LGAs while Obi cleared in the remaining 14 LGAs of the state with 308,372 votes.

Tinubu defeats Atiku, Obi in Niger

BREAKING: Obasanjo demands cancellation of presidential election in violent areas

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, trailed behind with a total of 130,081 votes.

State Collation officer for Presidential Election in Benue, Prof. Farouk, who is Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Minna, announced the results.