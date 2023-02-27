✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
News

Tinubu defeats Obi in Benue

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has scored the highest votes in Benue State despite the Labour Party, Peter Obi, wining in…

Peter Obi and Ahmed Tinubu
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has scored the highest votes in Benue State despite the Labour Party, Peter Obi, wining in majority of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Tinubu defeated Obi with a margin of about 2,096 votes, polling a total of 310,468 votes.

He won in nine LGAs while Obi cleared in the remaining 14 LGAs of the state with 308,372 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar,  trailed behind with a total of 130,081 votes.

State Collation officer for Presidential Election in Benue, Prof. Farouk, who is Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Minna, announced the results.

