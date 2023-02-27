Tinubu defeats Atiku, Obi in Niger

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu has defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of…

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu has defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party in Niger State.

Tinubu won in 21 out of the 25 local government areas in the state, Atiku Abubakar won in 3 LGAs, while Peter Obi of Labour Party won in Suleja LGA.

Announcing the total votes scored by each political party, the Niger State Collation Officer and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics, University of Abuja, Professor Clement Allawa, said the APC scored a total of 375,183 votes while PDP scored 284,898 votes.

He said LP scored 80,452 votes while New Nigeria Peoples Party scored 21,836 votes.

Prof Allawa said the total number of registered voters in the state was 2,667,866 while total number of accredited voters was 827,416, adding that the total valid votes cast was 778,668, total number of rejected votes was 34,687, while total number of votes cast was 813,355.

Consequently, the state agent of the PDP, Sani Idris Kutigi rejected the results and refused to sign on the ground that he received reports from the PDP polling units agents that BVAS were not used for accreditation in some local governments, adding that the results were not uploaded in the INEC server as promised before the elections which he said contravened the sections of the new electoral Acts.

Senator Musa reelected for second term

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani Musa, has been reelected as Senator for the zone.

He polled a total of 229,415 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Isyaku Ibrahim (SAN), who scored 116,143 votes.

Also, the Member of House of Representatives, Kontagora/ Mariga/Mashegu/Wushishi/ federal Constituency, Abdullahi Idris Garba was reelected for the 6th term.

Garba polled a total of 53,470 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abubakar Shehu Barchi who scored 47,330 votes and that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party whose score was 3,050 votes.

In Niger South, the Member of House Representatives for Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency, Saidu Musa Abdul won with a total vote of 50,4454 votes to defeat his close rival, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mohammed Taimako who scored 36,773.

In Gurara/Suleja/Tafa Federal Constituency, the candidate of the People Democratic Party, Adamu Tanko Lokoja won with a total of 40, 632 votes to defeat his opponent in the All Progressives Congress, Abubakar Lado who scored 38,217.

In Bosso/Paikoro Federal Constituency, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Yusuf Kure Baraje emerged winner with a total vote of 34,946 votes to defeat his opponent in the Peoples Democratic Party, Kabiru Maku, who scored 33,214 votes.