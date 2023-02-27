BREAKING: Obasanjo demands cancellation of presidential election in violent areas

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo said the Saturday’s presidential election failed integrity test and as such, the election must be cancelled. Daily Trust reports that on…

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo said the Saturday’s presidential election failed integrity test and as such, the election must be cancelled.

Daily Trust reports that on January 1, Obasanjo openly endorsed the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as his preferred candidate for the February election.

He particularly asked the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to save Nigeria from the looming danger and disaster waiting to happen.

The former president noted that none of the president candidates is a saint, but when compared on the knowledge, discipline and what they can offer, Obi has an edge.

In a statement on Monday titled “2023 Nigeria Presidential Election: An Appeal For Caution and Rectification, Obasanjo demanded cancellation of elections in areas where the exercise was disrupted.

According to him, it is no secret that INEC officials at operational level have been allegedly compromised following the manual transmission of results which he alleged had been manipulated and doctored.

Obasanjo’s letter is coming barely few hours after the party agents staged a walkout.

He told President Muhammadu Buhari that “tension is building up and please let all elections that do not pass the credibility and transparency test be cancelled and be brought back to areas where elections were disrupted for next Saturday, March 4, 2023, and BVAS and Server officials be changed.”

During the Saturday’s presidential election, Obasanjo failed to deliver his polling unit in Abeokuta, Ogun State, for his preferred candidate as the APC’s Bola Tinubu defeated Obi at the unit.

Our correspondent reports that the ongoing collation of the presidential election results at the National Collation centre earlier today was thrown into confusion as the PDP agent, Dino Melaye and others stormed out of the venue, citing alleged compromise.