Tinubu assures Chinese investors of safe environment for mineral exploration

President Bola Tinubu has said Nigeria is a safe hub for investments, noting that a formalized solid mineral exploration will be the next growth vista…

    By Baba Martins 

President Bola Tinubu has said Nigeria is a safe hub for investments, noting that a formalized solid mineral exploration will be the next growth vista for investors in the country. 

The president also promised that his administration will always provide the needed support to ensure that businesses thrive in the country.

Speaking when he received a delegation led by the Chairman of the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), Mr. Dai Hegen, at the State House on Friday, Tinubu assured the Chinese business executives that their investments in Nigeria are safe and that his government will further strengthen the business environment.

The president stated that his administration welcomes the opportunity to expand business collaboration with the company, as well as upgrade critical infrastructure and facilities for the mutual benefit of both parties.

“I have listened to you carefully. Your operation is consistent with our objectives. We are reforming the economy and taking crucial actions to ensure accelerated growth. The CRCC, with its subsidiary, CCECC, is a leading company and one of the best partners to work with. I am happy that you are partnering Nigeria in so many areas, particularly in rail construction. 

“We will do everything required to ensure that the rail link between the Ibadan end of the Lagos-Ibadan railway and the Federal Capital Territory is completed. We must connect the hinterland with our coastal seaports.

“I am proud of what I started as Governor of Lagos State with the Lekki Free Trade Zone. It is now a flourishing environment. It is important to give you the assurance that we will do well to strengthen our partnership and relations,” President Tinubu said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the China Railway Construction Corporation highlighted some of the projects in the works and those completed by the corporation.

 

