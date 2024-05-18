Nigeria’s economy will benefit from use of domestic gas – Oilserv MD

The Managing Director of Oilserv Limited, Engr. Nnanna Anyanwu, has said Nigeria’s economy will greatly benefit from the increased use of domestic natural gas for…

The Managing Director of Oilserv Limited, Engr. Nnanna Anyanwu, has said Nigeria’s economy will greatly benefit from the increased use of domestic natural gas for power generation and its use as a feedstock for industries reliant on gas.

Anyanwu, who stated this following the commissioning of three critical gas infrastructure projects, said it would also aid Nigeria’s quick modernisation due to its abundant gas resources.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had commissioned the expansion of the AHL Gas Processing Plant in Kwale-Delta State and the ANOH Gas Processing Plant and the 23.3km ANOH to Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Custody Transfer Metering Station Gas Pipeline Projects in Ohaji-Egbema in Imo State.

Tinubu assured that the federal government would utilise its abundant gas resources to boost industrial growth and economic prosperity.

Speaking with journalists on the sideline of the event, the Oilserve MD expressed pride in the company’s significant contribution to Nigeria’s transition towards cleaner energy, aligning with the nation’s ‘Decade of Gas’ initiative.

Anyanwu emphasised that the successful completion of the Assa Process Treatment Facility, the OB3 CTMS, and the extensive export pipeline underscores Oilserv’s commitment to adhering to project timelines, ensuring safety, and maintaining high standards of quality and excellence.

He said: “Oilserv has not only enhanced our infrastructure capabilities and technical expertise but also bolstered our global competitiveness. Importantly, this project delivers substantial value to our clients.”

He however decried the insufficient infrastructure to harness Nigeria’s enormous gas resources and expressed confidence that the federal government, through NNPCL, will undertake additional strategically important gas projects to benefit the country.