A look at Tinubu’s fight against insecurity

As we all know, security and welfare of the citizenry constitute the primary function of any government. From the data collated within one year, the Tinubu administration has recorded tremendous success in addressing some of the major security challenges in the country.

The government is tackling insecurity using holistic approach. For example, the government is applying both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in fighting farmer-herder conflict, kidnapping for ransom, which is prevalent in the North-Central and Northwestern states of Nigeria.

Through this strategy, the office of the National Security Adviser has rescued over 1000 captives from kidnappers, including, primary school pupils in Kuriga, Kaduna State, and 22 students of the Federal University Gusau, without paying ransom.

The speed with which the hostages were rescued and the policy of nonpayment of ransom indicate a paradigm shift in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

By February this year, 974 terrorists were neutralised, including bandits’ leaders such as Ali Kachalla, Boderi, Damina, Dangote etc. The killings of these kingpins have brought about battle of supremacy among the various gangs and division that has further weakened them.

Another indicator of security improvement in Nigeria from May 29 to date is the return of normalcy along the hitherto dreaded Abuja-Kaduna highway. Before, plying that road was tantamount to committing suicide, but today, one can travel on that road at any point in time without fear.

On the application of non-kinetic measures, the Tinubu administration has come up with Pulako Initiative, aimed at addressing the root-causes of farmer-herder conflict, kidnapping and armed banditry. The government has budgeted N50 billion for this purpose. There are also other tactics that the government is using, that are not for public consumption, which are yielding good results.

Creating awareness and sensitization are vital in counterterrorism. The Tinubu administration, through the office of the National Security Adviser, has supported series of summits and conferences. It also hosted the African Counterterrorism Summit which took place in Abuja from 22-23 April, 2024.

All these efforts are indices that display government’s efforts and commitment towards addressing insecurity in Nigeria.

Comrade Bishir Dauda Sabuwar wrote from Katsina