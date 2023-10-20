Tinubu approves establishment of 7 new tertiary institutions

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the staggered establishment of four colleges of education to be converted to federal universities of education. The president also…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the staggered establishment of four colleges of education to be converted to federal universities of education.

The president also approved two federal Universities of Agriculture, two federal universities of Medical and Health Sciences and five colleges of education.

This is contained in a statement by the Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations Federal Ministry of Education, Obialor-Dur Augustina Okechi.

She said the approval was in line with the present administration’s commitment to ensure continuity in governance and policy consistency.

She said the approved institutions for which the establishment process would commence immediately include Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, Delta State and Federal University of Agriculture, Mubi, Adamawa State.

Colleges of education converted to federal universities of education are Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, Ondo State and Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State.

The newly approved colleges of education are Federal College of Education, Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti State, Federal College of Education, Ididep, Ibiono, Akwa Ibom State and Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi State.

“The establishment and conversion of these institutions is a further demonstration of President Tinubu’s Education for the Renewed Hope Agenda and will help in improving access to tertiary education in the country,” she said.

