Gunmen raid Kwara community, abduct residents

Gunmen have invaded Ora, Ayetoro community in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State and abducted some residents. It was gathered that the incident happened…

Gunmen have invaded Ora, Ayetoro community in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State and abducted some residents.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Monday when about nine gunmen, four of them wearing masks, stormed the area wielding AK-47 rifles.

The abductors were said to have also invaded the palace of the traditional ruler in the community, Oba C.O Odeyemi, destroyed his residence and also burgled the shop of his wife, Olori Odeyemi, carting away some items and cash.

Chairman of the local government, Mr Kayode Bayode, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust.

According to him, the local vigilantes have been empowered and working with the police and other security agencies to rescue the victims.

“They only destroyed the palace of our traditional rulers and looted indomie, spaghetti and other items and cash from his wife’s shop because they were not around.

“As we speak this night, our men are on the trail of the kidnapper in the rain falling right now.

“On my part I have provided three pump action rifles to the vigilantes and ensure a steady supply of bullets for them to be able to confront the kidnappers.

“I am very optimistic that they will be rescued before the end of tomorrow (Friday)”, he added.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi SP, also confirmed the incident, saying, “Security operatives working with vigilantes and local hunters, have been deployed to the bush for a possible rescue of the victims.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...