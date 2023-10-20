Container crushes woman to death in Anambra

An unidentified woman has been crushed to death by a container which fell from a trailer at the ever-busy Eze-Iweka area near Upper Iweka Bus…

An unidentified woman has been crushed to death by a container which fell from a trailer at the ever-busy Eze-Iweka area near Upper Iweka Bus Stop, along the Onitsha-Owerri Road.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred on Thursday when goods were being offloaded from the truck, which was parked by the roadside.

It was gathered that while the container fell and crashed on the woman standing by the roadside.

The acting Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Margaret Onabe, who confirmed the incident, said it happened at about 3pm.

Onabe attributed the cause of the crash to brake failure, adding that the police team made efforts to remove the container.

“An unidentified driver of a commercial Mark trailer at about 15:08hrs on Thursday, was involved in a road traffic crash. The probable cause of the fatal crash was break failure.

“According to eyewitnesses, the truck was packed, while goods were being offloaded and all of a sudden, it rolled off without a driver inside and hit one person.

“One female adult was involved. She was killed by the 40ft container the trailer was carrying.

“The FRSC rescue team from RS5.3A1 Upper-Iweka Outpost, Anambra State rushed to the accident scene along with the Awada police team making efforts to get a crane to lift the 40ft container where the road traffic crash victim was trapped.

“And efforts are still in place to get the driver of the truck. The Awada police division is also investigating for necessary actions.”

She added that the Sector Commander in the state, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, sympathised with the family of the dead victim.

“The sector commander seriously warned motorists to desist from disobeying traffic rules and regulations, emphasising regular maintenance of vehicles to minimum safety standards to avert this kind of crash that occurred. Drive to save your life and the lives of others on the road,” she said.

