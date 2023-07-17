Customs probes attack on Katsina gov’s chief of staff

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has said it is investigating an alleged attack on the Chief of Staff to Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Jabiru Tsauri.…

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has said it is investigating an alleged attack on the Chief of Staff to Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Jabiru Tsauri.

This was contained in a statement issued by Customs Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Katsina Area Command, SC Tahir Balarabe, on Sunday.

Recall that a press statement earlier issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, indicated that the attack occurred on Thursday.

Kaula said operatives of the customs targeted Tsauri as he was departing Katsina State on his way to Kaduna and ultimately Abuja, at a location known as Gorar Yammama.

“According to Mr Tsauri, while on his way to Kaduna, he and his driver encountered a recent accident near the Gorar Yammama Highway area, leading to significant traffic congestion.

“Once their car was finally able to move away from the accident site, the assailants, armed with firearms, targeted their vehicle, firing shots at the tires and body of the car in an attempt to harm Mr Tsauri,” the statement read in part.

However, reacting to the incident, Balarabe said, “Regrettably, the command received with dismay the news of such an unfortunate incident and sympathises with the victim and the Katsina State government.

“At the moment, a full investigation is on-going to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the incident, assuring that anyone found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“As a reputable organisation, Nigeria Customs Service frowns on any form of unprofessionalism on the part of its officers. Our officers are well-trained in handling firearms and are expected to act by the rules of engagement spelt out in our book of instructions.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...