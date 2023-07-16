Those struck dead in Kwara were not kidnappers – Police

The Kwara State police command on Sunday said some people struck dead by lightning in Oro Ago, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state last week were herders.
Locals had claimed the victims were members of an eight-man kidnap gang, who reportedly operated in Iwo, Isin Local Government Areas of Kwara State about two weeks ago.
A local chief was killed by a stray bullet during the incident while the chairman of CAN in the community was kidnapped.
The police had promised to investigate the matter.
- Kwara: Abducted Clergyman, father rescued
- Mother of 8 delivers triplets, gets Kebbi gov’s wife’s support
While giving an update on its investigation of the viral video, the police spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi SP in a statement said the victims who were burnt beyond recognition, were herders aged 10 and 12 years old.
“This was revealed by the father of the victims, who was accompanied by Mohammed Oni Anishere, the chairman of the Oro-Ago vigilante group, Mumini Usman; the leader of the vigilante in Oko, Chief Olukosi of Oke-Oyan; and Idris Male, also of Oke-Oyan.
“The command wishes to confirm that lightning killed two young people, but they were not kidnappers as amplified in the viral video,” Okasanmi said.
He however did not give any details on the circumstances that led to the incident.
Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start
Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More
I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More