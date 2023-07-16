Kwara: Abducted Clergyman, father rescued

Five kidnapped victims, including a cleric and his father, who were abducted between Isanlu Isin and Ijara Isin, Isin Local Government Areas of Kwara state,…

Five kidnapped victims, including a cleric and his father, who were abducted between Isanlu Isin and Ijara Isin, Isin Local Government Areas of Kwara state, have been rescued.

They were rescued in separate operations by a combined team of policemen, hunters and vigilantes.

One the teams was personally led by the state Police Commissioner, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi.

One of the incidents happened around 7:00 pm on Thursday in Oke-Aran, Isanlu Isin, when the abductors reportedly stormed the community and whisked away Deacon Femi Ajayi of Baptist Grammar School, Isin and his father, Femi Abolarin.

FG asked to channel 70 percent of health budget to Primary Health Care centres

FG moves to curb dyes import, asks farmers to grow producing plants

The kidnappers allegedly damaged their vehicle in the process before taking them away to an unknown destination.

The Chairman of the Vigilantes in the state, Alhaji Saka Ibrahim, who confirmed the development weekend said a third victim was shot by the kidnappers because he couldn’t walk.

‘He (the shot victim) was left to die before he was rescued. But they also kidnapped another person’, the vigilante boss added.

Spokesperson of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, on Sunday gave the name of the other two victims as Dipe Ajayi and Kunle Abolarin.

He said following the directive of the state police commissioner, the command’s anti-kidnapping unit stationed within the Isanlu-Isin axis, assisted by hunters and vigilantes, ‘swung into action and gave the abductors a hot chase.

‘In the process, the kidnappers abandoned the Sienna bus conveying the victims at the time of the incident and one of them, Oke Olatunji (the fifth victim) was rescued.

Okasanmi added that “the CP personally led another special tactical team on search and rescue operation into the forest within Isin town where Femi Ajayi was rescued with bullet injury.

“He was taken to the health center in Isanlu-Isin where he is currently receiving medical attention. The remaining victims were rescued Saturday night.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...