Things to know about Oluwatoyin Madein, first female AGF

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as the substantive Accountant General of the Federation (AGF)

Madein, Director of Finance and Accounts in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, is replacing the former AGF Ahmad Idris, who was sacked over alleged fraud and is being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Her appointment was announced in a circular on Friday by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Below are things to know about the new ACF:

Birth

Oluwatoyin Madein hails from Iperu Remo in Ikenne LGA of Ogun State.

Education

Oluwatoyin Madein obtained Higher National Diploma (Accountancy) in 1988 at Ogun State Polytechnic (now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic), Abeokuta.

She also obtained Postgraduate Diploma and Master’s in business administration from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), Ago Iwoye. In 2019, Commonwealth University awarded her with Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa).

She is a professional Accountant, a Fellow of the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants (ACCA), UK, member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

She bagged a doctoral degree in Management Finance in 2020 from the Walden University, Minnesota in the United States.

Experience

Her experience in the Federal Civil Service spans over 30 years as an Accountant, Financial Manager and Internal Auditor.

She began her career in the civil service as a middle level officer from Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and later joined the team of pioneering staff for both Family Economic Advancement Programme (FEAP) and National Poverty Alleviation Programme (NAPEP).

She also served in various Ministries such as Ministry of Police Affairs, Commerce and Industry, Works and Housing and Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Abuja. Prior to joining the Federal Civil Service, Oluwatoyin had worked as an Executive Officer (Accounts) in Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), Abeokuta.

Marriage

Oluwatoyin Madein is happily married to Engr. Adeleke Olusina Madein and the marriage is blessed with four wonderful children.