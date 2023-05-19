Buhari appoints new Accountant-General of The Federation

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as the substantive Accountant General of the Federation (AGF). This was contained in a…

This was contained in a circular by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esin, dated 19th May, 2023, and signed by the Director, Communications in her office, Mallam Mohammed Abdullahi Ahmed, on Friday, in Abuja.

She said that the appointment took effect from Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Ms. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein hails from Iperu Remo in Ikenne LGA Ogun State and was born on 7th of March, 1965.

Until her appointment, she was the Director of Finance and Accounts in the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

Daily Trust reports that Madein is taking over from the former AGF, Ahmed Idris, who was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari and is currently undergoing trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over not less than N100bn corruption scandal.

Idris who was appointed accountant general on 25 June 2015, took over from Jonah Ogunniyi Otunla who was also sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari on allegedly misappropriating N2.5bn of security agencies’ funds.