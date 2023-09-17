Things to know about daughter of Jonathan’s cabinet Member appointed Youth Minister

On Sunday, President Bola Tinubu appointed Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim as Minister of Youth. This was disclosed in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special…

On Sunday, President Bola Tinubu appointed Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim as Minister of Youth.

This was disclosed in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

Ngelale said the appointment was subject to confirmation by the Senate

Here are five things to know about the new Minister of youth.

1. She is 37 years old, from Kwara State

2. She is a medical doctor and development practitioner

3. She served as Senior Special Assistant to the current Governor of Kwara State on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

4. She served as National President of the ruling All Progressives Congress Young Women Forum (APC-PYWF)

5. She is a daughter to Ibrahim Isa Bio, Former Minister of Sports under Goodluck Jonathan.

