TCN restores power to Sokoto, may reconnect Kebbi to grid soon

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has restored bulk power supply to Sokoto State.

In a release by its General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said engineers were working to restore power in Kebbi State and other areas affected by the Birnin Kebbi Substation fire incident.

He added that the bulk power supply to Sokoto State was reinstated through the Talata Mafara Substation.

“Our engineering team, along with the Managing Director/CEO and the Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider (TSP), are on-site, putting in every effort to reconnect Kebbi and its environs to the grid through another substation,” he said.

Mbah said TCN engineers were working to transfer load to the 150MVA and 60MVA power transformers in the substation unaffected by the fire.

He also said tables were being rearranged, and reinforcement teams from other TCN regions have arrived at the substation with the necessary materials to expedite repair work.