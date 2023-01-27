Things to know about ChatGPT, AI tool that writes

ChatGPT, an open Artificial Intelligence (AI) created and trained exclusively for conversational engagements, has come on board. Since the open AI released its blockbuster bot…

ChatGPT, an open Artificial Intelligence (AI) created and trained exclusively for conversational engagements, has come on board.

Since the open AI released its blockbuster bot ChatGPT in November 2022, the tool has sparked ongoing casual experiments, including some by reporters trying to simulate news stories or message potential dates.

However ChatGPT, a “large language model tool,” doesn’t speak with sentience and doesn’t “think” the way people do.

This means that even though ChatGPT can explain quantum physics or write a poem on command, a full AI takeover is not imminent, according to experts.

How it works

Chat bots like ChatGPT are powered by large amounts of data and computing techniques to make predictions about stringing words together in a meaningful way.

They not only tap into a vast amount of vocabulary and information, but also understand words in context. This helps them mimic speech patterns while dispatching an encyclopedic knowledge.

As such, the ChatGPT can be used to write and edit letters, memos, stories, journals, among others via human prompts. It currently responds to prompts in the English language, but can translate write-ups in other languages into English.

Similarly, other tech companies like Google and Meta have developed their own large language model tools, which use programmes that respond to human prompts and devise sophisticated responses.

Open AI, in a revolutionary move, also created a user interface that is letting the general public experiment with it directly.

The chat bot currently uses technology like Google Dialogueflow, another large language model tool.

A Fintech expert Japheth Katok while commenting on the new technology said, “I think there’s so much hype around ChatGPT, and tools like this have potential. But it can’t do everything — it’s not magic.”

Open AI has acknowledged as much, explaining on its own website that “ChatGPT sometimes writes plausible-sounding but incorrect answers.”

Meanwhile, online mental health company uses ChatGPT to help respond to users in experiment. However it is raising ethical concerns around healthcare and AI technology.

Also experts said it might be possible to fight a traffic ticket with an AI ‘robot lawyer’ secretly feeding you lines to your AirPods, but it could go off the rails.

Also ChatGPT is coming for classrooms, hospitals, marketing departments, and everything else as the next great startup boom emerges.

It has been reported that a Princeton student built an app which can detect if ChatGPT wrote an essay to combat AI-based plagiarism.

Speaking further on ChatGPT, Katok said, ”Soon, you will be able to have helpful assistants that talk to you, answer questions and give advice, in real-time…”

