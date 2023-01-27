Osun guber: Adeleke heads to Appeal Court, says justice assured

Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has described the judgement of the governorship tribunal that sacked him on Friday as “a miscarriage of justice”. The…

Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has described the judgement of the governorship tribunal that sacked him on Friday as “a miscarriage of justice”.

The Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State had declared Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke vowed to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

The governor faulted the resolution of the over-voting in favour of Oyetola, calling it “an unfair interpretation against the will of majority of voters”

While urging his supporters to remain calm, Adeleke vowed to appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal, insisting he remained the rightful winner of the July 16 election.

He said, “I call on our people to remain calm. We will appeal the judgement and we are sure justice will be done. Let our people be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate”, Governor Adeleke declared.”