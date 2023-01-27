BREAKING: Tribunal sacks Adekele, declares Oyetola winner of Osun guber poll

The Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State has declared Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the July 16 governorship election in…

The Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State has declared Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the poll.

The Tribunal, which heard Oyetola’s petition against Adeleke’s victory, on Friday annulled the result of the July 16 Osun governorship poll.

Justice Tetsea Kume, while delivering a majority decision declared that INEC did not comply substantially with the Constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

He subsequently deducted the over-voting observed from the votes scored by the candidates and declared that Oyetola won the election, having polled 314,921, while Adeleke’s score came down to 290,266.

Justice Kume directed INEC to withdraw Adeleke’s certificate of return and issued another one to Oyetola who won a majority of the lawful votes.

A minority decision by one of the judges is being read as of the time of filing this report.