Things to know about APC Youth Leader Appointed Junior Youth Minister

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, appointed Ayodele Olawande to serve as the Minister of State for Youth. According to Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, who announced…

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, appointed Ayodele Olawande to serve as the Minister of State for Youth.

According to Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, who announced this, the appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

If confirmed, Olawande will serve alongside Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, who was nominated by the president as the Minister of Youth

Below are things to know about Olawande:

Expertise

Mr. Ayodele Olawande is a community development expert and youth leader within the All Progressives’ Congress (APC).

Political appointment

Before his nomination, Mr. Olawande served in the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Innovation from 2019 to 2023.

Political Journey

Mr. Ayodele Olawande was the youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

Recommendation

He was one of the among the youth recommended to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by APC groups to be appointed as youth minister.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...