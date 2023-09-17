Tinubu Appoints Two New Ministers

President Bola Tinubu has appointed two new ministers in charge of the Ministry of Youth. They are Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Minister of Youth) and…

President Bola Tinubu has appointed two new ministers in charge of the Ministry of Youth.

They are Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Minister of Youth) and Ayodele Olawande (Minister of State For Youth).

This was disclosed in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

Ngelale said the appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“The President has further approved the nomination of Mr. Ayodele Olawande to serve as the Minister of State for Youth, pending his confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim is a young medical doctor and most recently served as the President of the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF). She has also served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Mr. Ayodele Olawande is a community development expert and youth leader in the governing All Progressives’ Congress (APC). He most recently served in the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Innovation from 2019 to 2023.

“President Tinubu charges the above-mentioned nominees to ensure that they consistently reflect the dynamism, innovative zeal, and unyielding productivity that are synonymous with the young people of Nigeria as they discharge their duties,” the statement read.

