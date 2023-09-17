Tinubu appoints Daily Trust columnist as Special Adviser on economic affairs

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Tope Fasua, a Daily Trust Columnist, as Special Adviser on Economic Affairs in the office of the Vice President. Fasua,…

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Tope Fasua, a Daily Trust Columnist, as Special Adviser on Economic Affairs in the office of the Vice President.

Fasua, who is also the secretary of the Daily Trust Board of Economists announced his appointment via his verified X handle on Friday.

He wrote, “So, yours truly has been appointed Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs in the VP’s office. Just what I wanted for national impact. We thank God Almighty and those who remembered me and insisted. For God and country.”

A fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria ICAN, Fasua is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Analytics Consulting.

He studied economics at the Ondo State University where he graduated as the best graduating student in 1991.

He had his second degree, M.Sc in Financial Markets & Derivatives, from the London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom.

He started his career in 1992 with the defunct Citizens Bank, before working with Standard Trust Bank and Equatorial Trust Bank where he rose to the position of Principal Manager/Regional Director in Abuja.

With a Ph.D. in public administration and executive education courses from the London Business School and Harvard University, Fasua is a regular economic and financial markets analyst on television and newspapers.

In 2016, he led a group of Nigerians to form a political party, Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), and emerged the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections.

He has authored a number of books, including Crushed and Things to Do Before Your Career Disappears.

