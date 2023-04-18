There may be more to Basketmouth, AY beef — Julius Agwu

Iconic humour merchant, Julius ‘De Genius’ Agwu, has revealed that there could be more to the rift between ace comedians, Baskemouth and AY Makun. Some…

Iconic humour merchant, Julius ‘De Genius’ Agwu, has revealed that there could be more to the rift between ace comedians, Baskemouth and AY Makun.

Some weeks ago, AY Makun granted an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, where he stated that he and Basketmouth have not been on talking terms over a certain N30,000 he asked for as his payment when he went to perform on Basketmouth’s behalf sometime back.

During an interview with Naija Info FM, Julius Agwu stated that it appears there is more to the story. Speaking in Pidgin the comedian further revealed how his junior colleague, AY, cut a call on him. He said, “I no think say na just the N30,000. Maybe there is more. Na we dey backstage so we no go fit know. Maybe e get another thing wey dey vex them wey dem carry for mind wey dem no fit talk because when you talk about some certain thing; Laugh For Christ Sake, na every Easter Sunday but AY begin do promo say e dey do one show.

“I call AY dey talk to am say Easter is my day, AY cut phone on me. I am sure he cut the phone, I dey sure. I dey do Laugh For Christ Sake for that date. Every Easter. Based on Basektmouth and AY quarrel over N30, 000. It depends, maybe Basketmouth dey vex for another thing but he no bring am clear. That is the fact.”