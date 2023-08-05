The whiff of money will propel Super Falcons

In less than 24 hours, the Super Falcons of Nigeria will be up against European giants, the Lionesses of England, in the 2023 FIFA Women’s…

In less than 24 hours, the Super Falcons of Nigeria will be up against European giants, the Lionesses of England, in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 clash and the football rivalry between the two nations, which started as far back as June 10, 1995 in Sweden will be rekindled.

There will be so much to play for as the Super Falcons who have had a decent run at the ongoing World Cup in Australia/New Zealand are poised to exert revenge against the Lionesses who edged them 3-2 in a keenly contested battle when they first locked horns 28 years ago.

Although the Falcons have recorded two convincing victories over England, the wins came in friendly matches, so the stakes will be higher in tomorrow’s match because it is a World Cup match.

Without a doubt, the nine-time African champions are supercharged ahead of the clash with the Lionesses because apart from playing to bring honour to their fatherland, each of them will be N69m richer, if they would scale the latest hurdle before them. There is no motivation bigger than this for the girls.

The Super Falcons have already earned for themselves over N46m for reaching the Round of 16. So, the money will swell to N69m, if they beat England to reach the quarter-finals. Interestingly, the prize money will continue to increase as they progress. Of course, it is not going to be a stroll in the park but the Falcons have already proved that they are in Australia for serious business.

Although they found themselves in the same group with the reigning Olympic champions Canada, co-hosts Australia and the Republic of Ireland, the Super Falcons successfully navigated their way out of the ‘group of death’. The Super Falcons didn’t just progress, they caused a major upset when they stunned the Matildas 3-2 before their teeming fans.

Interestingly, it was revealed yesterday by the NFF that apart from self-motivation, the whiff of dollars from FIFA is playing a significant role in the impressive performances of the Super Falcons. We are told that before their last group match against the Republic of Ireland, the coach of the team, Randy Waldrum, lifted the spirits of the girls when he showed them the amount of dollars they would earn, if they reached the Round of 16. We are told how the girls roared in excitement. Even as they failed to win the match, they fought hard for a draw which was enough to earn them the money.

Against this background, it is expected that Waldrum will once again unveil another ‘hidden sheet’ to reveal the amount of $90,000—what each player would be receiving as prize money for reaching the quarter-finals. This is what we are told he did a few minutes before the clash with Ireland. On that occasion, his sheet revealed only $60,000, yet the girls did everything to qualify. Now that it is a whopping $90,000, they will surely spill the Lionesses’ blood.

Apart from the money they stand to make for themselves, the Super Falcons will be encouraged by the opportunity to make another history. Victory in tomorrow’s match will rank the class of 2023 as the most successful squad of the senior Women National Team of Nigeria, as they would have achieved a first-ever knock-out stage win at the World Cup.

Don’t get me wrong, the class of 1999 didn’t face the Round of 16 hurdle. They moved straight out of their group into the quarter-finals because unlike now, the tournament was a 16-team event. History now beckons on the class of 2023 in the expanded World Cup. This should motivate them to win.

Another thing that will motivate the Super Falcons is the performance of South Africa and Morocco. By reaching the Round of 16 from equally tough groups, the two countries have shown that they two have come of age in world football. However, the Super Falcons must maintain their big sister’s role by showing them the way to the last eight of the World Cup. They should remember that Morocco have made history as the first African team to win consecutive matches at the World Cup without conceding a goal. So, for them to continue to shine the light on women’s football in Africa, the Super Falcons must stand tall against England tomorrow.

The task before the Super Falcons is no doubt a daunting one but looking at how they have performed at this World Cup, there is a glimmer of hope that they might spring another surprise. Although the English girls reached the Round of 16 with a hundred percent record, they may find the Super Falcons a hard nut to crack because the former African champions have since overcome the unnecessary distractions they faced shortly before the commencement of the tournament.

It is also worthy to know that the Super Falcons’ inspirational players, Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Halimatu Ayinde, Osinachi Ohale, Christy Ucheibe, Uchenna Kanu, Tosin Demehin, Michelle Alozie, Toni Paye, Ashleigh Plumptre and goalkeeper Chiama Nndozied have all hit form at the right time. As a matter of fact, Plumptre ‘Oyibo’ who had played for England at the youth levels will be the one to leak their secrets to the Super Falcons.

One thing that is common with Nigeria’s national football teams is their capacity to spring surprises, anytime, anywhere. When they are not given a chance that is when they will rise to the occasion. For instance, when the Super Falcons were to battle the Aussies in front of their vociferous fans, the odds were heavily against them but that was the moment they showed the stuff they are made of.

Therefore, even as the Lionesses are bookmakers’ favourites, I have no doubt that if the Super Falcons are not distracted by FIFA’s recent decision to route their prize money through the NFF, they will record another resounding victory tomorrow in Brisbane.

