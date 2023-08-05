Bayelsa gov’ship: Sylva will end cluelessness, oppression in governance – APC elders

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Council in Bayelsa State has urged members of the party and other Bayelsans to be jubilant as the…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Council in Bayelsa State has urged members of the party and other Bayelsans to be jubilant as the era of oppression, cluelessness and make-shift governance will come to an end during the November 11 governorship election.

The APC elders also chided a former federal lawmaker, Israel Sunny-Goli, for his recent statement against the governorship candidate of the party and his benefactor, Chief Timipre Sylva.

The council, in a statement in Yenagoa by its Chairman, Chief Michael Adomokeme, wondered why Sunny-Goli would vent his frustration on his leader and benefactor after mismanaging his opportunity to return to the National Assembly.

Sunny-Goli, had few days ago told newsmen in Yenagoa that the APC candidate, Timipre Sylva, does not have the structure to defeat the incumbent, Governor Douye Diri, who is also the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the November 11 polls, saying Diri will win 70 percent of the votes.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...