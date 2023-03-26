The incoming government must create jobs

Politics in Nigeria is an imperative game played by the political gladiators, it is a matter of who knows how to play it best that…

Politics in Nigeria is an imperative game played by the political gladiators, it is a matter of who knows how to play it best that makes a leader irrespective of your tribe, race, or where you hail from, Nigeria is not an exception in this game.

This can be seen when looking at the level of unemployment in the country since those without jobs are unarguably more than the employing organisations.

Lack of jobs is a global trend as witnessed in South Africa during xenophobic attacks upon foreigners including Nigerians who reside there, as attackers alleged their jobs were taken away by non-indigenes, while they wonder from place to place, in search of jobs.

Though that should not be an excuse for the government’s inability to create jobs for the unemployed youth, who in many cases are being used by selfish and evil groups to perpetrate mayhem as seen in the case of Boko Haram, Bandits and many more.

The newly elected leaders who are warming up to pilot the affairs of the country, starting from the local government level to the state and federal after their inaugurations, should know that job creation is one of the tools for fighting unrest situations.

The incoming government should please, take job creation very seriously and should ensure the establishment of enabling environment if she wants to succeed in addressing unemployment, insecurity, and other issues confronting the nation due to the overwhelming level of idleness in the country.

Awunah Pius Terwase wrote from Mpape, Abuja