INEC chairman’s house not attacked – Spokesman

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has denied that his residence was attacked in Bauchi State.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Mr Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, disclosed on Saturday in a statement that Prof Yakubu did not own the said property, either in Bauchi or anywhere else.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that a video of an attack on a residence of a popular musician in Kano State, Rarara, was being tagged as the house of the INEC boss.

“The property being purportedly attacked by some youths in a video clip circulating on the social media does not belong to the INEC chairman. He does not own the property in question in either Bauchi or anywhere else around the world.

“This narrative is indeed the latest in the series of desperate smear campaign efforts by mischief makers. The public should disregard it,” Oyekanmi stated.