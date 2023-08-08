TETFund spends N150m on ICT interventions in institutions

Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Sonny Echono, says TETFund has increased its ICT support intervention to N100m for universities and N50m for polytechnics…

Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Sonny Echono, says TETFund has increased its ICT support intervention to N100m for universities and N50m for polytechnics and colleges of education.

He said this was prior to 2022 when the intervention was N15m for universities and N7.5m for polytechnics and colleges of education.

He spoke in Abuja yesterday at the flag-off of a three-day workshop on ‘The Implementation of the Enhanced Blackboard Learning Management System and Train The Trainer Programme’.

He said the increase to ICT support intervention marked the largest single increase to any of TEFund’s intervention lines underscoring the priority it was giving to ICT as an enabler for teaching, learning and research environment.

He said over two million students and staff of higher institutions in the country would soon have access to online academic resources through the deployment of blackboard learning platform.

Echono said the workshop, which attracted directors of ICT from the 253 beneficiary institutions of the Fund, was to bridge the digital skills gap in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

He said the intervention would ensure that physical and online modes of teaching and learning are cemented once and for all in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

Echono said Nigerian students would be able to compete favourably with their contemporaries on the global stage with the deployment of blackboard platform.

He expressed optimism that when blackboard enhancements become fully operational, the students and staff would be able to access general resources to support learning, including online tests and quizzes, submit assignments and electronic grade books which allow immediate review of grades and performance tracking.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...